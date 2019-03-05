Once you have your law firm up and running, the next step is to get the attention of clients who need your help. The best way of doing that is with a website for your law firm, and the better the website, the better your chances of turning visitors into clients.

A high quality lawyer website does not need a lot of expensive flash to attract visitors, but it does need some style, and definitely some substance. Once that part is taken care of, you can expect to reap these five benefits of having a high quality law firm website design.

1. Reach New Customers

This is the goal of every business, and your law firm should be no different. A high quality website is not just one that has substance and style, it is also one that utilizes great SEO (search engine optimization) strategies. SEO helps websites to get higher rankings in Google’s SERP (search engine results page).

The goal of SEO is to have the website show up on the first page of search results when a user searches for certain keywords for which a website is optimized. SEO involves various tactics such as increasing the website’s loading speed, keeping it updated with fresh, high quality content, and more. A website that uses great SEO will expand its reach and be able to attract a greater number of visitors, who have a high potential of becoming new clients.

2. Building Brand Awareness

What is the goal of your law firm? Are you a family lawyer who specializes in divorce cases? Do you mainly help people who have suffered an injury while on the job? Whatever your mission statement may be, you want people to know about it so that you can provide your services to the people who need it the most.

A high quality website can help get your message across quickly, and to a wide swath of people. This can help to build your reputation and increase the public’s awareness of your law firm. This is called building brand awareness , and it is highly important if you want people to know about the areas of the legal profession in which you specialize. Once people have a greater awareness of who you are and what you do, you will start to attract the clients who need the services you provide.

3. You Are Always Available

You need to sleep, but your website never does, which is great because no matter your area of practice, your clients will want to get in touch with you at all hours of the day. There is obviously no way for you to be available 24/7, but fortunately, your website will always be there for your clients. There are various ways that your website can help you keep in touch with your clients even when you cannot.

A live chat feature allows interested visitors to learn more about your firm and your services. Form submissions can allow new clients to supply their information and make an appointment. Current clients can contact you via e-mail, the address of which will be prominently displayed on your site. Your website guarantees that no hour is too unreasonable for your clients to try and contact you.

4. Stand Out From the Crowd

The legal profession is one of the most competitive fields out there. That means that there are legions of other law firms fighting for customers from the same client base as yours. You need to stand out from the crowd if you want to make a greater impression on this client base than your competitors.

A high quality website will help to establish your law firm as unique and different from the rest of your challengers. Once people visit your website, they will immediately realize that you are not like the rest. That increases the chance that they will decide to retain the services of the law firm that stands out from the rest.

5. Increase Visitor Engagement

The longer a visitor stays on your website, the greater the chances that they will become a client. A high quality website has the content that is necessary to keep visitors engaged for long periods of time. Furthermore, it will have make that content easy to access via great web design. Captivating content that is easy to find, in a website that loads quickly and is simple to navigate, is a surefire way to keep visitors engrossed. And an engrossed visitor is more likely to become a potential client.

Do Not Underestimate What a High Quality Website Can do For Your Law Firm

When you are starting your law firm web design, you should not skimp on the attributes that make a high quality website. That is because a great website has benefits that are both tangible and intangible and that give you advantages in the short term and the long term. So, when the company in charge of your law firm website development starts work, make sure that they don’t miss any details. That website could benefit you for years to come.